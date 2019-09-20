Justin attracts generations of residents who enjoy living in a city full of small-town charm. “It’s the perfect place to raise kids and have a family,” says Justin City Manager Cori Reaume. “And even those who move away tend to come back and retire here.”
Pairing progress with tradition
Justin is located 27 miles north of Fort Worth and 17 miles southwest of Denton. Its location — at the intersection of FM 407 and FM 156, west of Interstate 35W — puts it near booming new developments, the Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Airport and other local industries.
Yet even with all of these amenities nearby, the city of 5,000 still has open areas with pastureland, cattle grazing and green spaces as far as the eye can see.
That’s not to say there is no growth or development. Multiple improvements are planned across the city. Construction on the town’s main thoroughfare will eventually widen FM 156 to a four-lane divided roadway that will be realigned to make space for a downtown parking lot with just over 200 spaces.
City leaders hope these changes, plus new landscaping and other improvements, will beautify the area and make it more convenient for patrons of the city’s restaurants and businesses.
Balancing the city’s progress with its long-held traditions is important for Justin’s leaders. “Having a hometown feel stays in the back of our mind for every decision we make for the city,” Reaume says.
A good education
Justin is in the Northwest Independent School District (NISD), one of the state’s largest school systems. The district, which spans 234 square miles and serves 14 communities, is also one of the fastest-growing districts in Texas, adding about 1,200 new students each year, said Emily Conklin, executive director of communications for NISD.
“The connection we have with the cities is important,” Conklin says. “We depend on these communities. We want that relationship.”
NISD Communications Specialist Anthony Tosie says the focus on parental and neighborly involvement is encouraged by special events throughout the year. “Our schools all have a community focus. Teachers know their students, and they can be seen at after-school activities to support the students.”
School events in Justin attract a wide range of ages and families who want to be involved, even if they don’t have kids who attend that particular campus.
The district puts a high value on fine arts and has been on the Best Community for Music Education list for 11 consecutive years. An annual middle school performance brings students from all campuses together to create a Broadway-scale musical.
NISD also excels at academics and has had multiple National Merit Scholars. “We really, truly value personalized learning experiences,” says Conklin, who adds that lessons are designed to challenge and motivate each student.
The school district’s growth and bright future make Justin a very attractive place to live for families.
Shopping and dining
The city’s biggest retailer is Justin Discount Boots, whose name leads some to think that the city was named after the western-wear company or vice versa. It wasn’t, but the relationship between the city and the store is beneficial, and the retailer is a big draw for the city. “Because of that affiliation, people are used to coming in from other cities to buy their boots,” says Reaume.
Many of the city’s other businesses have been open since the early 1900s, including Justin Pharmacy, Justin State Bank and Adams Furniture.
When it comes to local dining, Justin offers everything from comfort food to international cuisine. Mom’s Cafe, which Reaume refers to as “the epitome of a small-town diner,” serves breakfast, brunch and other down-home options. Other local spots to try include Lonesome Spur, Outlaw Burger & BBQ and Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, which all often draw a crowd.
Many of the city’s restaurants are family-owned, including Joe’s Italian Restaurant. “One of our secret gems is Joe’s,” says Reaume. “The food he does in there goes far beyond what you’d expect,” and it is the “best Italian food in the area by far.”
Another popular place to visit is Mule Barn Sports Bar & Grill, which offers a full dinner menu plus live music from country, folk and other artists. Beer fans will love Rabbit Hole Brewing, a craft brewery with live music, an outdoor seating area with picnic tables and tours that allow visitors to see the behind-the-scenes process of beer making.
Whether Justin’s businesses are new or established, chain or gourmet, one thing bonds them together: “All of Justin’s business owners are so community-focused, and they want to give back to the community,” Reaume says.
Community events
Justin offers a wide range of services to meet residents’ needs and has a sports complex and city library that hosts events and classes on sewing, cupcake decorating, rock painting and more.
The city recently acquired 18 acres for future municipal use near Bishop Park. The site will include a new fire station and a street named for Layne Wilkerson, a longtime resident and volunteer who passed away earlier this year. Wilkerson helped with one of the city’s beloved events: the fire station’s annual fish fry in October, which serves 1,500 people.
Another popular Justin gathering that shouldn’t be missed is the Old Fashioned Christmas event, which includes a tree lighting, holiday parade and photos with Santa. The city wants to continue offering events and amenities that are valuable to residents.
“Our intent was to make sure the city had the things that people wanted without having to leave to go to a bigger city,” Reaume says.