Denton’s Community Services Department is asking for resident feedback via an online survey on how federal funds the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should be prioritized for the 2023-24 program year.
Each year, the city receives federal funding for community development, housing and public services for low- and moderate-income individuals.
The online survey closes Dec. 2, and a virtual feedback session will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 to determine how the funds should be spent in Denton.
“Our community stakeholders are very important to this process and provide a unique perspective,” Courtney Douangdara, deputy director of community services for the city, said through a city spokesperson. “Staff provides the results of the survey to the Community Services Advisory Committee as they consider funding requests and make recommendations to City Council.”
Stuart Birdseye, the city spokesperson, wrote in an Oct. 17 email that their current HUD allocation for 2022-23 is $925,725 in Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) and $503,797 in HOME Investment Partnership Funds specifically. HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively by HUD to create affordable housing for low-income households.
As a part of the city's Consolidated Planning Process, Birdseye said that the city has a Citizen Participation Plan (COD CPP) that ensures residents have the opportunity to comment on the Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development (ConPlan), the Annual Action Plan, Substantial Amendments, Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) and the Assessment of Fair Housing as required by HUD.
According to the 2022-23 program year action plan, the city won’t be allocating the actual HOME program income received during 2022-23 until the 2023-24 action plan.
Most of the 2022 CDBG and HOME activities are being used to meet the HUD national objectives of benefitting low and moderate-income persons, according to the 2022-23 action plan.
Categories for those benefitting from the 2022 CDBG (minus administrative activities) include $208,800 (20%) for low- and medium-income area benefit, $304,494 (30%) for low- and medium-income limited clientele and $325,428 (32%) for low- and medium-income housing.
The city also amended the 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 action plans to reprogram a total of $90,141.51 in CBDG funds. According to the 2022-23 action plan, those funds were used for the following projects each year:
2016: Quakertown Park Restroom Project Residual Funds, $6,432.94
2017: Homebuyer Assistance Program Residual Funds, $22,473.55
2019: Fairoaks Sr. Housing Project Residual Funds, $109.77 (from the HOME fund)
2020: City Council Day School Project Residual Funds, $5,359
2020: Denton County Friends of Family Residual Funds, $66.23
2021: Sequoia Park Playground Residual Funds, $55,809.79
The priority needs identified for the 2022-23 action plan were as follows:
Affordable housing: The preservation and creation of quality affordable and supportive housing
No hunger: Reducing food insecurity
Good health and well-being: Increasing availability and access to health, mental health and behavioral health care
Family stability: Improving safety, support and opportunity, including access to affordable childcare
Special needs: Increasing availability and access to services meeting the special needs of vulnerable populations, such as seniors, disabled, veterans, abused and neglected children and victims of domestic violence
Making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring
Transportation access: Increasing housing and workforce stability by increasing access to transportation resources
Economic security: Improving income mobility, educational attainment and workforce development
The 2022-23 action plan also summarized the number of households or persons served through the CDBG, HOME and CDBG-CV grants in 2020, which was the first year of Denton’s 2020-22 consolidated plan that focused on housing and public services with an emphasis on homeless assistance and public facility improvements.
During the last year, the Denton assisted 119 people with affordable housing, 8,719 people with public facility improvements and 519 people with public services activities. They also assisted 3,523 people with homelessness assistance.
The city isn’t sure how much they will be receiving for the 2023-24 program year until the final allocation begins in 2023. Until then, they base their planning on what they received for the 2022-23 year.
See the PDF below for more information about the 2022-23 action plan.