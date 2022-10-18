Development Services building
The exterior of the city’s Development Services building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton’s Community Services Department is asking for resident feedback via an online survey on how federal funds the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should be prioritized for the 2023-24 program year.

Each year, the city receives federal funding for community development, housing and public services for low- and moderate-income individuals.

