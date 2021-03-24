Denton city limits
As Denton officials update the city’s comprehensive plan, a community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss anticipated growth and other factors.

Called “Denton Plan 2040: Growing With a Unified Purpose,” the living document is designed to set goals, policies and actions that manage growth, promote investment and improve quality of life.

The city began updating its comprehensive plan in February through focus groups and with interviews with stakeholders. Denton Plan 2040 will include updating the Downtown Master Plan.

Officials are targeting 30 initiatives for the comprehensive plan, including mobility and connectivity, zoning, parks, annexation, land use, housing, historic preservation, tourism and entertainment, public art, neighborhood protection and redevelopment.

The virtual meeting is set for 6 p.m. To register, visit www.cityofdenton.com/dentonplan2040.

