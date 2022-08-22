Cathy Taylor recalled how difficult it was to find a support group after her son Cory was shot and murdered in 2013.
Taylor shared details of her son’s death with the crowd gathered for the Community Discussion on Gun Violence at First United Methodist Church on Sunday evening.
Her son was visiting a friend in Houston in 2013 when the friend opened the door to an unknown person. The man asked for somebody that didn’t live in residence. The man resisted and kept saying he knew the person he was looking for was there.
The man ultimately forced open the door and pushed the friend. Taylor’s son was sitting on the couch and was shot in the head.
“We found out through Facebook,” Taylor said. “This is how we found out our son was murdered. We were in Fort Worth. Getting that kind of news … I mean, you just don’t know what to do.”
Sunday’s community discussion also included Frank Dixon, Denton’s outgoing police chief; Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson; Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd, and Donna Bloom, director of legal services at Denton County Friends of the Family.
Each discussed how they had been affected by gun violence and how they could improve community safety.
Taylor said she decided to create Journey 4ward, a nonprofit that helps reach out to mothers who need support after losing a child to gun violence.
Bloom told the crowd that she doesn’t consider herself a direct victim of violence but a victim of generational gun violence because her grandmother was murdered by her grandfather.
Bloom said her grandmother had separated from her abusive husband and was being stalked by him. One day, he showed up and shot her.
Bloom’s mother, who was 10, was in school the day her mother was murdered. Bloom told the crowd how it impacted her mother and her siblings.
“The idea of intimate partner violence homicide is very common,” she said.
Bloom also recounted the story of Amanda Simpson. Authorities say Simpson’s ex-husband came to her home and murdered her new partner in bed next to her, and then shot and killed their three children in the living room.
Bloom said Denton community members did what they could to help Simpson from the tragedy.
“We responded to Amanda and helped in the best way we knew,” Bloom said.
Dixon talked about the Violent Crimes Task Force and how the Denton Police Department handles gun violence. Dixon said that between June 7 to July 30, the department recovered 19 guns off the street.
“This is a community issue, by most things that we talked about,” Dixon said. “It takes all of us working together if we’re going to make any kind of impact on this.”
Bloom noted that the Texas Council on Family Violence found that 67% of Texans killed by an intimate partner in 2020 were killed with a firearm.
She said advocates for domestic violence victims haven’t been able to bring firearms issues to the Texas Legislature.
“We are in every session completely and utterly unsuccessful,” Bloom said.
Dixon reminded the crowd that if a local resident wanted to hand a gun over, they could turn it over to the Police Department.
Wilson was asked whether teachers are expected to take a bullet from an active shooter in a school, and he said teachers are not expected to do so.
Wilson added that Denton ISD has not opted to have teachers certified to carry handguns in schools. Instead, teachers and the Denton Police Department have trained for active shooter situations, and the district trusts teachers and law enforcement to keep students safe.
“Our expectation would not be that someone [teachers] will take the bullet for the kids, but I will tell you, I believe that so many of our teachers would do whatever it took to keep their kids safe,” Wilson said.
Dixon said to avoid road-rage incidents that could get a person shot and killed. He said you never know whether a part involved in an incident might have a gun.
Taylor said she and most on the panel believe in the right to carry a weapon. She said it’s up to the community to vote or get involved with advocacy groups to get their voices heard.
“I’m not against guns,” Taylor said. “Many of us aren’t, and we believe in the Second Amendment. We believe that people have the right to have that. At the same time, we want to be able to have people that have guns be responsible gun owners.”