Shiloh Field Community Garden has had its most productive season ever — just as the pandemic has led to a surge in hunger in Denton County and nationwide.
Garden Administrator Doug Herzog and board member Cindy Helm, a Master Gardener, said the 74% increase in the garden's harvest is a success owed to a campaign against aggressive weeds, building raised beds and some tweaks in tools.
As of Monday, the garden had surpassed its "stretch" goal of 40,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables.
"I started working here in 2018, learning under Gene Gumfory, who started this community garden 11 years ago," Herzog said. "When I started, we harvested about 13,000 pounds, which all came from the areas we were growing in. And the thing is, that's not bad. I wrestled a little responsibility for the blackberry patch over here from Gene. He let me take some responsibility."
In 2019, Shiloh Field produced 23,000 pounds of food, which is distributed to food banks and nonprofits all over the city and occasionally to Christian Community Action in Lewisville. The nonprofit garden benefits from volunteers who work the land, as well as occasional grants.
"My goal was no weeds, which is impossible," Herzog said.
Helm said she was determined to help. As a member of Denton County Master Gardener Association, Helm had peers who love to get their hands in the soil. She talked to Gumfory, who died in May at age 80, about reviving the county Master Gardeners' volunteerism with Shiloh Field.
"When we first started coming out here, the weeds were pretty bad. They were up to here, like this," Helm said, stretching her hand above her head. "When my Master Gardeners came to work, they would just stare and say, 'Oh wow,' and I told them, 'Don't look at it. Concentrate on the beds.'"
But on a crisp, clear Monday in December, the acreage around Herzog is cleared of weeds. Rows of newly built raised beds show of green leaves, tassels and spikes — depending on whether you're looking at the carrots, chard or onions on their way to maturity. The two grow tunnels are bursting with cabbage, lettuce, mustard, collard greens and bok choy.
The grow tunnels got a modification, too.
"These two grow tunnels, we could only work in there in the winter because it would get really hot in there," Herzog said. "So we put roll bars in, and now we can open the sides of the tunnels and work in them pretty much all year."
Herzog said the raised beds were a solution to a low-lying area that would end up muddy.
"Water would roll down that slight hill over there and would get soaked up until the water hit clay," Herzog said. "The raised beds helped up get the vegetable roots up out of that muckiness. And raised beds also help you control what's in the soil."
Helm said raised beds are another weed control strategy. When volunteer crews prepare the beds, they often spread something like cardboard or paper and then layer healthy soil on top of it. The liner of cardboard or paper blocks weeds and also breaks down organically over time.
Herzog said volunteers tend to like planting and harvesting. Maintaining the crops can often be harder and more vigorous. Herzog said he studies the methods of Conor Crickmore, the farmer responsible for Neversink Farm, which is one of the highest-producing farms per square inch in the country. Herzog adopted some of Neversink's tools, which allow gardeners to weed rows quickly and without having to bend over or get down on their knees.
With the changes to the garden, Herzog said, Shiloh Field should double its yield in 2021.
"With the way we're doing things out here, and looking at what we can do all year with the raised beds, the grow tunnels, I should be able to do 80,000 pounds out of here next year, sleepwalking," he said.
Herzog and Helm have their sights set on the fallow land beyond the raised beds. Shiloh Field is a little more than 14 acres, and a small area is being used now.
Helm said sending fresh produce to Fred Moore Denton County Day Nursery, The Junction (formerly Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and Monsignor King Outreach Center), Freedom Food Pantry, Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home and the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center can make a difference in the health of hungry Denton residents. Helm said Denton County Judge Andy Eads told Shiloh Field officials that the need for food grew 300-500% in the county during the pandemic.
"I don't think we've seen the worst of it, to tell you the truth," Herzog said.
"So many people in the low-income communities really can't afford fresh vegetables and fruit. And some of them don't even really have places that sell fresh food," Helm said. "So for those people, the best they have is canned, which is good, too. But they also have to eat a lot of processed food, which can feed into so many problems. It warms my heart to know that this food is going to those communities. Everyone should be able to eat this kind of food."
To volunteer or donate to Shiloh Field Community Garden, visit www.shilohfield.com, and to keep track of the garden and its work, follow the garden's Facebook page.