Denton residents are invited to attend a free community forum to discuss responses to dementia on Jan. 31.
The event is hosted by the Alzheimer's Association Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter, and will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
Anna de Haro, a radio personality for North Texas iHeartRadio, will moderate and guide group discussions.
Attendees will discuss dementia needs, concerns and resources available in Denton County. Organizers encourage family caregivers, city leadership, law enforcement members, faith leaders and health care professionals to attend.
Debra Adams, director of programs for the local Alzheimer's Association chapter, said the event "is a way to connect with others who have been impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias and truly understand what the impact to the community is and how we can put steps in place to better serve Denton County."
Limited seating and refreshments will be available, so attendees can register by calling 1-800-272-3900 or going to alz.org/dallasnetexas.