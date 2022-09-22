Community comes together for Múzquiz, Denton's friendship city in need

When Juanita Guajardo and her husband, Nicolás, arrived in Múzquiz, Mexico, they began seeking families with children who had been impacted by the devastating flood that had displaced a majority of the residents. Many had lost their beds, refrigerators, stoves and other basic necessities they needed to survive. They were sleeping on what Juanita described as exercise or yoga mats.
On Sept. 10, Juanita and her husband pulled a trailer loaded with donations from Denton residents and Denton County businesses to hand out to families in need. The Dallas Furniture Bank in Carrollton had donated 25 twin-size beds, pillows, memory foam mattresses and 30 boxes of hand sanitizer, and the Guajardos traveled to the areas most impacted by the flood to give them to those who desperately needed them.
Many of the Múzquiz families invited the Guajardos into their homes, and Juanita could see where the floodwaters had risen inside the homes. She estimated they left beds and other donations for 14 families with about 20 to 25 children total.
“All were so grateful for the donations,” Juanita Guajardo said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of canned goods, but we had lots of clothing, and so [we] were able to pass out clothing and the beds.”
Guajardo, who’s the PTA president for Borman Elementary School, wasn’t the only Denton resident who had gathered donations. Proyecto Diez, a community organization in Denton whose members are some of the more than 5,000 Denton residents who are connected to Múzquiz, had joined together with community members to help Denton’s friendship city across the international border in their greatest hour of need. Proyecto Diez initially brought Denton city leaders together with Múzquiz city leaders to form a friendship alliance in 2015.
Shortly before Guajardo left, she met with Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth to see if the city could help with the donations, and she said he told her city tax revenue can be used only for Denton. She said she figured there was no reason to connect with Múzquiz Mayor Tania Flores, who is bilingual, “if there’s really nothing he can do.”
“I was just trying to get support, even if he had sent an email to employees for a food drive,” Guajardo said. “There are just other ways to help. I didn’t want monetary donations. … I just thought he was going to be more proactive as the mayor of Denton, being the mayor of a friendship city. Let me at least call Mayor Flores and say I’m sorry and I’m praying for you.”
Hudspeth was able to do something Tuesday night at the Denton City Council meeting. He read a proclamation he planned to send to the mayor of Múzquiz. While representatives from other organizations had shown up to receive their proclamations, no one with family in Múzquiz or from Proyecto Diez was on hand to receive the mayor’s proclamation.
“Our hearts go out to them,” Hudspeth said.
Opening hearts
When word spread about the devastating flood that hit Múzquiz, Denton residents opened their hearts and reaffirmed the importance of a friendship alliance. They gathered quickly and began spreading the word on social media about the community’s needs for housing necessities and school supplies. They set up collection spots around town, and donations began pouring in.
Aida Urquidez from Proyecto Diez has aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Múzquiz but weren’t as affected as those who live on the outskirts of the cities. They had started a drive for school supplies since the schools were all flooded and had no pencils or books.
A retired teacher, Urquidez and Proyecto Diez began contacting the Rotarians from Denton and Múzquiz to help them. The Red Cross also got involved and sent wheelchairs.
“There’s a great, great, great need,” Urquidez said.
Local Denton businesses such as Antojitos El Rey de la McKinney also came together to help. Urquidez said Transportes San Miguel took two trailers of donations and went to neighborhoods in Múzquiz to pass them out. She was also appreciative of Óscar Rivera, who took a trailer full of donations to Múzquiz.
Rivera had gone to Múzquiz shortly after the flooding because Denton’s friendship city is a hometown to him. He drove around looking at all the destruction, but what really got to him, he said, was seeing the kid toys, stuffed animals and blankets in the streets.
When Rivera returned to Denton, he said he planned to return with donations to help those kids in need. He was especially thankful his wife was supportive and said she was glad he was willing to help.
In Múzquiz, he said it’s really hard and slower for people to recover because they have to do everything themselves. They don’t have a lot of money, Rivera said, and often will keep their furniture for 10 to 20 years, while people in the U.S. often will swap out furniture every several years.
He took a trailer full of donations in a 60-foot enclosed trailer and thanked Fabian Chaparro from Texas Slab Leak Repair and Plumbing Services, Cristan Gonzalez from Antojitos El Rey and Pedro Avila from Avila Remodeling for their help with the donations.
“It went great,” Rivera said. “I got more than I expected. We couldn’t believe how much people had donated. It was real nice.”
Last week, Urquidez and Proyecto Diez sent 20 backpacks and school supplies to Múzquiz. They also started raising money, in part, due to the cost of sending stuff to Mexico. She estimated they were sending about five to eight boxes every week to Múzquiz. She also said Paul Meltzer, president of the Denton Rotary Club, has been really helping them.
Meltzer was helping at the Proyecto Diez booth during Thursday’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on the Square. He wrote in a Thursday afternoon email that Rotary Club member Jordan Villarreal had organized support from three local Rotary clubs: Denton Lake Cities Club, Denton Evening Rotary and Denton Rotary Club. They raised over $2,500 and plan to continue inviting other civic organizations to join their effort.
At the Hispanic Heritage event, Proyecto Diez was selling traditional foods and craft items to help in the flood relief effort.
“Muzquiz is Denton; Denton is Muzquiz,” Meltzer wrote.
Urquidez also said Peggy Riddle from the Denton County Office of History and Culture emailed Denton County employees to let them know about the donation drive for Múzquiz.
Urquidez said she has known the Denton mayor since he was younger, along with his mother, and planned to try to contact him for help from the city. In 2015, Proyecto Diez had worked with then-Mayor Chris Watts and City Council members to create the friendship alliance between the cities. She said the city has donated bulletproof vests to the Múzquiz police and firefighter equipment to the fire department in the past, so there is a precedent for the city sending donations to Múzquiz.
“As mayor at the time when Denton and Múzquiz, Mexico, became friendship cities, I am deeply saddened by the devastation of their city and community by massive flooding,” Watts told the Denton Record-Chronicle in early September. “Most of the population has been displaced as a result of the flooding. Remember those of our friendship city, and let’s do what we can to ease their suffering.”
It’s unclear why Mayor Hudspeth said the city could not do more to help Múzquiz. When the Record-Chronicle first discussed the issue with him, he made a comment about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, to suggest the city couldn’t help every city in need.
But Denton doesn’t have an official friendship alliance with Jackson.
In a follow-up request, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye sent a prepared statement from the mayor:
“There are so many in the community that have stepped up to help our friends in Muzquiz, and this has been an opportunity to unite the Denton community. When people have asked how they can help, I encourage them to contact the number of community-led support opportunities available. Earlier this summer, Denton offered to donate sets of protective gear and other equipment from the fire department to Muzquiz.”
A Christmas wish
Juanita Guajardo’s trip on Sept. 10 to Múzquiz was a quick one. She and her husband spent about two days handing out donations and returned home to Denton because Juanita had to return to work at Peterbilt, because as a newer employee, she didn’t have enough vacation time. Nicolás Guajardo, though, returned to Múzquiz and was still there helping people at the time of this report.
Juanita is planning to return with her husband at the end of the month and will be taking formula the Denton Community Food Center donated shortly after Nicolás had returned to Múzquiz.
Juanita Guajardo said people in Denton aren’t the only ones who have been coming together to help people in Múzquiz. Other Mexican mayors and officials from other states and the federal government are offering relief.
Urquidez and Proyecto Diez will be setting up another booth at an art festival to raise money. They have been working with the Denton Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Red Cross and Múzquiz’s municipal government to facilitate the donations and get them to people in need. A census was done in Múzquiz to see who needs what type of donations.
When Guajardo went to Múzquiz earlier this month, she saw evidence of this census in stickers that had been placed on various homes. Some read “1R” for refrigerator, “1E” for a stove and “1CM” for a full-size mattress.
She said part of the problem for Múzquiz’s recovery is that people don’t earn enough and have little money to fall back on when something happens. Social programs are also limited. She said she met one family who had to sleep on what looked like sponges that smelled horrible. They had no furniture, no stove, nothing.
Another family needed assistance with twin daughters whose mother didn’t have enough breast milk to feed them, and the father was making about 900 pesos a week — about $45.
“Unfortunately, that is life,” Guajardo said.
It also helps to explain why so many people are trying to cross the border to work in the United States to provide for their families.
One of Guajardo’s personal dreams is to open a food bank-type nonprofit in Múzquiz and partner with grocery stores and other organizations “to give back to the residents,” she said.
Rivera plans to return to Múzquiz as soon as they have enough donations to take. His daughters have been bringing donations home. His youngest daughter recently brought home four boxes of children’s clothes.
He discussed holding a toy donation drive closer to Christmas to take gifts to the children of Múzquiz since their families will still be recovering from the floodwaters.
“Nothing big, maybe a $6 or $7 toy,” he said. “It’s for the kids; they’re the ones I’m focusing on.”
If you’d like to donate to help those in Múzquiz, you can drop off items at Insta-Tune & Jacob’s Autobody Repair at 721 S. Woodrow Lane in Denton. You also can email Aida Urquidez at aidaurquidez@gmail.com.