The city of Denton’s use-of-force committee will recommend a form of community oversight regarding use-of-force when they present recommendations to City Council in a few weeks.
The use-of-force ad hoc committee has met since late July and was tasked with reviewing the department’s policies in order to make recommendations for change. Members present for Thursday’s virtual meeting voted 10 to six to recommend community oversight for the Denton Police Department.
Three of the six members that voted against community oversight are law enforcement officials in Denton. They echoed concerns from last week: How can someone who doesn’t understand the job properly pass judgment on the job?
“If this committee were to be created, I do feel… it should consist of members who have knowledge on the profession to be able to pass judgment,” said Travis Nicholas, a representative from the Denton Municipal Police Association.
Nicholas said he looked over the models presented the week before and mentioned that he liked San Antonio’s model. He said their board is made up of both civilian community members and people with law enforcement backgrounds.
Angela Ricks, who works with Denton ISD, said she believes the city can bring together a group of people for the oversight board who don’t have backgrounds in law enforcement.
“I don’t see this as a group against the police or passing judgment, but a group of professionals able to bring perspective,” Ricks said.
Members in favor of an oversight board said they would appreciate one for a future where Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon — who they said is forthright and they respect — isn’t chief anymore.
Members were presented with five options for possible community oversight. A majority of members voted to recommend an advisory board that’s a part of the police department.
This option won’t require a change to Local Government Code 143, which protects police departments by allowing them to keep personnel files confidential and not release them to other agencies requesting that information, because access to that material may be permissible due to the board’s reporting relationship to the police chief.
The City Council would have to pass an ordinance to establish an advisory board and establish criteria for prospective members who would be appointed and trained on Denton Police Department policies.
This is only if council members choose to accept this recommendation along with other recommendations members voted on. Throughout conversations from the inception of the committee, members expressed wanting to see more training for the department relating to interacting with people with disabilities.
Committee members also voted to recommend the department continue to train on de-escalation tactics, focus on mental health for its officers, and seek more training on diversity, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals. Members also approved a vote on tracking and sharing general metrics on training.
In transparency and accountability, members voted in favor of the department creating a public, user-friendly database documenting police use-of-force instances, and whether complaints were sustained or not, and recommended that the chief and city officials address the public showing compassion when use-of-force leads to death.
City Council is set to hear the recommendations and report from the committee on Oct. 5.