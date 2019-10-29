Mobile ballot box
vote postponed
Denton County commissioners postponed a vote to buy a $100,000 trailer during their meeting Tuesday.
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips was not at the meeting, so he couldn't give a presentation about the BizBox mobile voting trailer and how the elections administration would use the trailer.
If approved, county officials hope to use the station as a backup polling place if there's a natural disaster or power outage on election day. The county would become the first in Texas to go into business with the Arizona-based company.
One member of the public had signed up to speak about the trailer during public comment but decided to hold comment until the item is on the agenda for the full presentation and vote.