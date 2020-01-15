Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a $249,244 bid on the Rector Road Bridge Replacement Project to GRod Construction, LLC, according to a news release.
The approval continues the process for the eventual reconstruction of the bridge on West Rector Road that has been closed for five months, the release said. Execution of a contract is the next step before final commissioners approval.
Construction is scheduled to begin in March.
The road was closed July 31 because of unrepairable deck failure, according to the release.