Denton County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution for removal and relocation of the Denton County Confederate soldier memorial, following clarification requests on behalf of the Texas Historical Commission.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said after meeting with the Texas Historical Commission on Wednesday, that certain requirements were made regarding the timing of removal, where the statue will be relocated and also how its interpreted.
While the Confederate statue, located on the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, has a one-year time frame for removal and relocation, Eads said that various locations are being considered but that it would remain on county property.
“The funny thing is that people advocating for this removal for many years, have said ‘just take it out and put it at the historical park — that’s the most appropriate place,’ where now, they change their tune and want it smashed, taken down completely or not on public property at all,” Eads said about possible locations and the possibility of the statue being housed at the Courthouse on the Square Museum. “I cannot speak to the likelihood of it, but I can tell you that’s a logical [place.]”
Peggy Riddle, the director of the Denton County Office of History and Culture, said after having long discussions with the historical commission that a comprise was reached to contextualize the background of the monument. Riddle noted that the commission has required that the “history of slavery and its causes,” relating to the African American experience is included.
“We have a vast amount of information in our research archives for oral histories, family histories, given to us from the African American community, that I feel we can draw upon to fulfill that requirement,” Riddle said about the requirements.
Although the statue has a one-year time frame for removal and relocation, Commissioner Hugh Coleman said there was not a “firm plan,” yet, on when or where the statue will be relocated. While Coleman voted in favor of reauthorizing the application for removing the statue, he noted that Eads will lead on the behalf of the county in discussions over the statue.
As commissioners prepare to send the amended application to the commission, Eads said he would be surprised if the application was denied or asked for additional changes. While a definitive time frame on when removal of the statue will proceed, he said, once approved, that the county will seek “temporary storage” until its relocated.
Eads said before reinstalling the statue that Denton County will “seek and obtain approval” from the historical commission.
While access to the emergency meeting of the Denton County Commissioners Court Thursday was restricted to commissioners, county staff and members of the media, there is no indication on when the public will be allowed to attend.