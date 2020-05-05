Denton County commissioners on Tuesday approved an agreement with Jury Systems Incorporated (JSI) that aims to provide greater efficiency to the jury system for Denton County.
The agreement — valued at $58,475 — would allow alternative communications for potential Denton County jurors by providing notifications of cancellations and other information via text messages. For example, an individual receiving a summons could sign up for text messages to notify when and where to show up and to alert of any changes prior to attending.
The approval for purchase on Tuesday allows the district clerk to create a jury plan, which will be brought before commissioners for approval, at a later date.