Speaking remotely via videoconference, Denton County commissioners Tuesday addressed several aspects stemming from the novel coronavirus, such as public health updates, mental health awareness and next steps.
At the start of their regular meeting, Denton County commissioners recognized the month of May as Child Mental Health Awareness and Mental Health Awareness Month for Denton County. The proclamation is renewed yearly, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said of the commitment, acknowledging the fundamental importance to the future of Denton County.
“As schools have been out for an extended period of time, it’s very important that we support systems and people who are supporting children seeing abuse,” Eads said of the proclamation. “We want to keep all our children in our county in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time, not only for their physical safety but also their mental well-being, as well.”
For more than two months, Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson has provided commissioners and the public with insight into the county’s response to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Richardson said the outlook was improving steadily despite an increase in cases, saying that overall trends for capacity and hospitalization rates have been trending downward.
Since May 4, however, an average of about 20 cases per day have been announced, he said, adding a surge has not happened.
“We averaged just a little under 20 cases per day, so we are trending up ever so slightly,” he said. “I would say that’s good news, because with opening of Texas and the reopening of Denton County in the last two weeks, we have not seen a surge.”
As of Tuesday morning, roughly 45.5% of all hospital beds and 40.5% of all ICU beds have been occupied, with approximately 12.4% of ventilators occupied. Over a two-week period from May 5 to May 18, the total number of beds occupied by patients with confirmed coronavirus infections decreased from an average of 25 to 23, per daily capacity totals.
However, overall hospital capacity has increased with an uptick in elective medical procedures since reopening of the state.
“The total occupancy rate has increased, and I think we can attribute that to Texas reopening and the expiration of the stay-at-home orders, so hospitals are filling, and elective procedures are really increasing in Denton County,” Richardson noted.
As well, the positive case rate continued to decrease over the past three weeks by 2.7%, while testing increased by 138.46%.
Richardson said an expansion of testing capabilities continues in Denton County and that between public and private health care providers, 14,173 total residents have been tested. Of the total number of tests administered for the coronavirus, 1,704 have been performed by public health, such as Denton County Public Health.
On Tuesday, the fourth drive-thru testing event for the public was underway at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, where more than 100 individuals were already tested, he said. Although there will not be another testing event next week at UNT, the goal is to have a recurrent drive-thru event at the university on a weekly basis, he said.
Two more drive-thru testing events, announced during the commissioners’ meeting, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday of this week, by the state and county. On Friday, county officials will conduct drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon at the Trophy Club Town Hall. The overall testing capacity will be capped at 400 tests.
Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be tested. Eligibility includes symptomatic individuals and critical infrastructure workers.
Ron Marchant, Denton County commissioner for Precinct 2, said additional testing events would be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Church of The Nazarene in Carrollton. The separate testing events, conducted by state health officials, require individuals to register in advance; however, registration does not open until 48-hours before.
Commissioners also discussed possible revisions of the disaster declaration and executive order, but significant changes are not expected other than aligning respective orders in conjunction with the state. During the pandemic, county governments cannot supersede the directives of the state.