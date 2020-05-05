Eyeing a long-sought after expansion of testing, Denton County commissioners announced the second drive-thru clinic and additional funding for COVID-19 on Tuesday during their regular meeting.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson said the public drive-thru clinic, scheduled for Friday, May 8, will be held at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. Testing will be performed in the Dillard’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, he said. Unlike the first drive-thru clinic last Saturday, the upcoming event will have an overall capacity of 400.
The availability of testing has been expanded to include other healthcare and essential transit employees.
“We are introducing availability for first responders, healthcare workers, long term care facility staff and transportation workers, such as DCTA, DART and SPAN drivers,” Richardson said. “This will be a joint effort with the city of Lewisville and will be an RNA nasal swab test. [Public health] anticipates having those results between five to seven business days.”
On Tuesday, Denton County commissioners approved a new contract between the county and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The contract provides an additional $588,155 for COVID-19 funding, bringing the contract total to $1.16 million. Funds will be used to purchase protective masks, gloves, laser thermometers, respirators and collection kits.
The respective funding increase allots $1,254 for supplies; an additional $250,901 for contractual expenses, such as medical staff; and an increase of $336,000 for the costs of lab operations and clinic rental fees, per the Denton County Budget Office.
DCPH spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said funding will also be used to purchase transfer containers and synthetic swabs for an expansion of testing.
Richardson said county health has accumulated additional supplies for testing, such as swabs and transfer mediums, in the event of a surge in cases in the next four to six weeks. But due to a finite amount of grant money provided via the state and federal government, he anticipates using the entirety of the funding in six to eight weeks.
However, Richardson noted the silver lining is that testing has increased and that trends of the virus have remained stable.
“Things are improving in the last two weeks,” he said. “I think a lot of metrics — including case count trend, the symptom onset trend and hospital infrastructure capacity — are all positive. But we are concerned about [new] cases as Texas opens.”
As the state economy reopens, he said county officials will continue to monitor hospital capacities and healthcare infrastructure with ventilators, ICU beds and total bed capacity. But with additional cases expected into the early summer months, he said vigilance, continuing to social distance and wearing face coverings was paramount to flattening the curve.
For Friday’s drive-thru testing event, individuals must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, patients must meet certain eligibility requirements to be tested, such as having symptoms in the last seven days or being employed within essential critical infrastructure, like transit or healthcare employees.
The test is free. Patients eligible for testing will be given a one-hour window, while the nasal swab test is expected to take about 20 seconds in total.
Symptoms include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
No changes were made to either the disaster declaration or executive order on Tuesday during the commissioners meeting.