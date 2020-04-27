Hugh Coleman, a current Denton County commissioner who was bested in the Republican primary by Ryan Williams, has filed a formal complaint against his former opponent's campaign.
Coleman alleges Williams and two of his campaign workers illegally used the Denton County Christian Coalition for political purposes in a complaint filed with the IRS.
Matt Armstrong, a political consultant for Williams, and Cris Castles, who worked the polls on Williams' behalf, are named alongside Williams in the complaint.
Coleman alleged the trio committed several violations, including the illegal use of assets, excessive lobbying and failure to file required federal tax returns and forms.
"There's smoke; I don't know if there's fire," Coleman said of the complaint.
Speaking on behalf of him and Williams, Armstrong called the allegations ridiculous, vindictive retribution.
Reached by phone Monday evening, he said neither he nor Williams had heard of Castles before the primary election cycle, and neither man had any prior connection to the Denton County Christian Coalition.
He said Castles reached out to them, as he had to many other local candidates, to fill out a questionnaire for the Denton County Christian Coalition.
Williams responded to the questionnaire. He was the only candidate for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 1 to do so. After defeating Coleman in March, Williams will face democratic candidate Sandy Swan in the general election.
"Of course we, as a campaign, wanted to point out to voters in our race Ryan [Williams] had chosen to put his answers forward and Hugh Coleman had declined," Armstrong said. "Which was certainly his right."
After a complaint is filed, the IRS will determine whether an investigation is warranted. The service will not publicly confirm whether an investigation has begun. In fact, only the filer is sent a letter confirming the complaint has been received.
As of Monday evening, Coleman had not received the IRS acknowledgement letter.
Fliers posted to the Christian Coalition of America's website, and purportedly made by the Denton County Christian Coalition, list several local primary races. No Democrats responded to a survey listing a variety of traditional conservative political issues.
Included were questions about voluntary prayer in public schools, the use of gendered bathrooms, and the ability of gay people to adopt children.
Coleman, in the federal complaint, alleged Williams, Armstrong and Castles used various social welfare organizations to "deceive the voting public of Denton County."
The organizations named were the Christian Coalition, the Texas Chapter of Christian Coalition and the Denton County Christian Coalition.
Williams referred to Castles as "the Christian Coalition Texas director" in a February Facebook post. Concerning its various subsidiaries named in Coleman's complaint, the Christian Coalition of America did not respond to a request for comment placed Friday.
The Christian Coalition was formed in 1989 by Rev. Pat Robertson as a "political fundraising and lobbying engine," according to The Washington Post.
The organization splintered following a lengthy battle to obtain tax-free status. The Christian Coalition of Texas, a subsidiary of the national organization, was then renamed the Christian Coalition of America.
The Denton County Christian Coalition, however, does not appear in the IRS tax exempt organization search, nor does it appear in the IRS database of exempt organizations.
Each tool is updated at least every month, and there are a number of reasons a legitimate organization would not show up in either database. For instance, it's possible a properly registered 501(c)(4) has not filed tax information with the IRS in the past few years.
Williams did not reply to voicemails requesting comment on Friday and Monday.
When reached by phone Monday afternoon, Castles declined to comment on the complaint filed with the IRS. He also declined to discuss the Texas Chapter of the Christian Coalition or the Denton County Christian Coalition, saying he might speak about them at an undetermined later date.