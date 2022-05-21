The pandemic disrupted higher education, and that interrupted Texas’ march toward a more skilled workforce of the future.
At Dallas College, a major educational gateway for local high school graduates, fall enrollment of 18- to 21-year-olds declined by 7,000 students from 2019 to 2021 — a drop of over 25%.
Over the same period, total enrollment statewide fell by 86,500 at community and state colleges, even while four-year universities surpassed their pre-pandemic enrollment levels.
Blame the drop in community college turnout on COVID-19, at least initially. But recently, it’s more about the booming job market with higher starting pay that’s drawing more high school graduates.
“The major issue right now is the availability of entry-level jobs that pay $15, $16, $17 an hour or more,” said Harrison Keller, commissioner of higher education for Texas. “We have a significant number of students who’ve opted to work and put their educational plans on hold. But that creates a vulnerability for them and their families.”
About 4 million Texans filed for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, he said, and only about 3% had a bachelor’s degree compared with about 70% with a high school diploma. Last month, the unemployment rate for high school graduates was over twice as high as for college grads.
“The first people to lose their jobs are those without the skills and credentials,” Keller said. “There’s a striking correlation between unemployment and educational attainment, and that got amplified by the pandemic.”
The upshot is that postsecondary education, whether through a six-month certificate course or a multiyear degree program, remains as valuable as ever.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state could add 1.4 million jobs by closing the gap between the skills and credentials most residents have today and the skills required for new positions.
“The economy is moving faster than anyone expected in the direction of higher skills and more credentials,” Keller said.
Dallas County Promise, a program to help students from economically disadvantaged schools complete college, has also seen a decline in college enrollment. The program includes a coalition of school districts, colleges, employers and more, and over 21,000 seniors are eligible.
In fall 2019, 60% of those students pursued a two- or four-year degree, as they pledged, the program said. In 2021, the share was 52%.
Many young people went to work to support their families during the pandemic, said Katrina James, managing director of Dallas County Promise. At the same time, colleges were converting to virtual learning, which failed to engage many students.
“A group of young people now knows what it’s like to bring in a steady paycheck, and they may not understand just how much more they may earn by obtaining a degree,” James said. “It’s hard to present a compelling argument about why they should pass up a paycheck now for a bigger paycheck later.”
The key, she said, is to explain the return on investment because education can have a high payoff. Dallas College, for example, said that investing the time and money into an associate’s degree will generate $900,000 over a 40-year work career. A certificate program can be worth over $700,000, the school said.
Among 25- to 35-year-olds, those with a bachelor’s degree are twice as likely to have a good job as those with a high school diploma, said researchers at Georgetown University.
“Education has become the defining factor in access to good jobs — and the cornerstone of unequal opportunity,” said the Georgetown report, released Thursday.
The report defines good jobs as paying at least $35,000 annually, and those in the study have a median salary of $57,000. The vast majority of the jobs include health benefits, and many have employer contributions to retirement plans.
Among those ages 25 to 35, 72% of college graduates had a good job compared with 32% of high school graduates. Disparities are even more pronounced for women and people of color; among Hispanic and Black women with a high school diploma, fewer than 20% have good jobs, the study said.
Yet researchers are not surprised that recent graduates are passing on more education, at least at the moment.
“People who go to community college tend to be oriented toward local labor markets, and when those markets are hiring — and wages are climbing — many are going to take the job,” said Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. “But when you say you don’t need to go to college, you’re running against the trend.”
By 2031, he said, just 20% of high school graduates will have good jobs, and the need for additional education — a certificate or a degree — will be even greater.
“Most human beings don’t meet trouble halfway,” Carnevale said. “They wait to see if it comes to them. Maybe they’ll be among the 20% that ends up doing just fine with a high school degree.”
It’s notable that total enrollment at four-year universities statewide has already topped the 2019 mark. The number of 18- to 21-year-olds also grew at the largest local public schools: University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Arlington and University of North Texas in Denton.
How to explain the continued growth in that segment of higher ed?
“They’re privileged and they’re going for the brass ring, which is the four-year degree,” Carnevale said.
How would he advise a recent high school graduate who wanted to pass on college to take an entry-level job?
“Is there a way you can have both?” Carnevale said. “Go find an employer that offers educational assistance, and a lot of them do.”
He cited Starbucks, which offers to cover all tuition on a bachelor’s program at Arizona State University, and McDonald’s, which pays up to $2,500 a year for crew members’ tuition.
“It’s wonderful that more employers are offering to pay for college, but that’s another thing to navigate,” said James of Dallas County Promise.
How long do students have to work before getting the benefit? Does the assistance hinge on getting a certain grade point average? How long will graduation be delayed by working a lot?
“It’s not an easy equation or formula, and there’s not an easy answer,” James said. “Young people today are faced with a really tough choice of forgoing income now for more income later on.”