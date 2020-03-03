Hugh Coleman, Denton County commissioner for Precinct 1, is holding the lead among Republican voters with 53% in early voting results.
Coleman has been in a hotly contested primary with Ryan Williams, a 45-year-old who retired after selling his medical equipment company but continues to work as a reserve police officer.
Williams has 46% of the vote, a net of 6,196 ballots compared to Coleman's 7,142.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Sandy Swan, the only Democrat running for the position.
