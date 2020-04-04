Staff Writer
Denton will test the resilience of its local government Tuesday night when the City Council opens a virtual public hearing on proposed public financing for two new, massive, westside subdivisions.
A scheduled vote on a controversial request by Cole and Hunter Ranch developers — for the city to allow special taxing districts there — was postponed after last month’s council meeting unraveled. The sole individual who came to the public hearing noted COVID-19 pandemic fears and urged postponement.
That vote was rescheduled to the end of the council’s regular meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday online at cityofdenton.com.
City staff retooled and rolled out new virtual meeting procedures a week ago. The first test of the new system came last Tuesday afternoon. Council members handled routine matters and were deliberating the emergency response when they again postponed a vote in order to regroup.
This time, Governor Greg Abbott had issued statewide orders that appeared to conflict with emergency declarations by local governments. Some residents had signed up to speak on the local response, but ultimately were not included in the meeting.
Tenants and their advocates have called for more local action, saying that state and federal assistance to stop the eviction clock and provide financial relief to the newly unemployed will not be enough to prevent harm.
Tuesday’s agenda does not include any discussion of the local emergency declaration to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city issued a press release last week saying that city facilities are closed through May 4 in compliance with state and county “stay-at-home” orders.
In another press release, the city outlined how to participate in Tuesday’s public hearing since no one will be allowed to comment in person at City Hall.
The meeting will be broadcast on DTV cable channels and on the city’s website, cityofdenton.com.
Individuals who want to comment on possible public financing of the Cole and Hunter Ranch developments through special taxing districts may do so in one of two ways.
1. A virtual white card. Click on the link above the agenda posted at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Indicate support or opposition and write a brief comment, if desired. All comments received before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will become a part of the official record and Mayor Chris Watts will announce the number of comments received in support and in opposition.
2. By phone. Call 940-349-7800 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tell the city staff member who answers whether you want to record your support or opposition with a brief comment (in other words, assistance in preparing a virtual white card), OR, request a call back when the public hearing opens. You will be able to address the council live via phone during the virtual public hearing.
Developers for the Cole and Hunter Ranches have been working for several years to bring their massive projects to Denton.
The two master-planned communities would cover about 6,000 acres along Interstate 35W from Robson Ranch to FM2449, the road to Ponder. The special taxing districts would help the developers recover some of the $485 million in estimated upfront costs for public infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer lines.
When finished, the subdivisions could bring as many as 15,000 new homes to Denton. Denton currently has about 29,000 single-family homes in the city limits. The project also would bring 5,100 apartment units along with new businesses and, developers say, the possibility of a corporate headquarters at the foot of Pilot Knob Hill.