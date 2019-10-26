The Day of the Dead Festival in Denton was lively with music, dancing and competition as attendees celebrated and honored dead loved ones as well as celebrated autumn holidays.
Denton’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Festival celebrates the harvest, the Mexican holiday honoring the dead and Halloween. It combines the three in a day-long multicultural festival filled with music, competition and food.
Festival goers got two different types of dances — modern from the CholoRock Dance Theatre and ballet folklorico from Woodrow Wilson and Alexander elementary schools. Alexander Elementary School had a twist on classic ballet folklorico with a last dance to “Un Poco Loco” from the movie Coco.
“[Last year, the song] really spoke to the kids and their families, so I came up with this little dance because it’s what everybody wanted,” said Adriana Renavato, a teacher at Alexander Elementary School. “It speaks to me and it brings our culture together.”
Coco is a Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios movie that centers around Day of the Dead. While it was primarily a movie about family, viewers get to see and learn about Day of the Dead as it is being celebrated.
Day of the Dead is celebrated from Oct. 31 in the evening through Nov. 2. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated in several Central and South American countries.
Traditions include building altars, known as “ofrendas”, at the cemeteries where loved ones rest. Altars include memorabilia and the favorite foods of the people who died. The Day of the Dead Festival had an altar where attendees were told they could write the names of their dead loved ones.
CholoRock’s performance was intertwined with the elementary schools’. Three dancers moved methodically to modern dance choreography. Jasmine Morris, one of CholoRock’s artistic directors, said they celebrate Hispanic and Mexican-American culture through modern dance.
“[Performing at cultural events] is fabulous,” Morris said. “It’s really fun to see family and friends. My dancers and I are all from here, we grew up dancing here, so we love our weird little town.”
Another element of culture is the Flight of Souls. More than 50 Monarch butterflies were released later in the day when it was cooler. The Monarch butterfly represents souls of the dead in Mexican culture.
One of the most known aspects of the festival is the Coffin Races. Participants register their automobile, shaped like a coffin, and they’re off to race the afternoon of the festival.
Racers went two at a time and the Coffin Races Crew noted the times for each driver. About sixteen total coffins were registered and in the second round, racers went again until the judges figured out which racers had the quickest times in passing the finish line.
Rows of hay stacks lined beyond the finish line helped racers’ vehicles stop in case their breaks fail. Several vehicles sputtered, spun and crashed while getting to the finish line, but the audience still cheered those racers on as Dead Barron took first and Bronco Capital came in second.