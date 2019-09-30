The Denton Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square. Coffee and pastries will be provided for those who want to stop by and meet local police officers.
The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.