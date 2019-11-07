Cadets aged 12 to 21 from the Denton Nighthawk Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will be participate in Saturday's Veteran's Day Parade in Roanoke.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and run from Roanoke City Hall, head north on Oak Street and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5074, where a Veteran’s Day Fair will be held.
Proceeds from the fair will go toward building the War Memorial of Roanoke. The squadron will also be taking orders for Wreaths Across America. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, departed veterans are honored and the Nighthawk cadets will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony in Dallas. A portion of the wreath proceeds will go to support the squadron.
To learn more about the Denton Nighthawk Composite Squadron, including how to join, contact unit commander Bill Mellett via email at commander@dentoncap.org or call 817-219-8530.