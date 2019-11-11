Civil Air Patrol cadets ages 12-18 can get airplane rides in the Denton Nighthawk Squadron’s Cessna Skylane this weekend. Volunteer pilots from the squadron will fly the cadets on one-hour flights thanks to funding from the U.S. Air Force.
With cadets in the front seat, the pilots follow a syllabus designed to orient young people to basic flying skills and how science and math relate to their flight. These flights supplement the monthly classroom aerospace lessons cadets receive and teach cadets responsibility through highlighting proper flight safety practices.
Flight operations will take place at the terminal building at Denton Enterprise Airport at 8 a.m. Sunday. Visitors are welcome.
Senior members will be available to answer questions.
Nighthawk is a local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. It is based at Denton Enterprise Airport. Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, while senior members meet upstairs at 7 p.m. at U.S. Aviation Academy.
For more information, visit dentoncap.org. To learn more about the Denton Nighthawk Composite Squadron, including how to join, contact Bill Mellett, unit commander, by emailing commander@dentoncap.org or calling 817-219-8530.