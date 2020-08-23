Denton City Parks and Recreation will host virtual community input sessions via Zoom for upcoming recreation facility Southwest Park and two art projects, the “Foundations of Our History” mural and the “Bench People” interactive sculptures.
The meeting for Southwest Park, a 190-acre site at the corner of South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road, will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and will be hosted by Teague Nall and Perkins Inc. consultants, as well as city staff. Residents can explore new options for the plan and give input on additional needs for it.
The meeting for the two art projects will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 3, and will be hosted by members of the Public Art Committee and city staff, who will provide updates and receive resident input.
Renderings of the art projects and instructions for participating in the meetings can be found at www.cityofdentonnews.com. The city recommends that residents sign up for the meetings at least 24 hours in advance.