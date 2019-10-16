The city of Denton will be hosting a celebration for the naming of the Original Denton District (ODD), Denton’s first and only state-recognized cultural district, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The district will include the downtown Square, Quakertown Park and Fred Moore Park. Amy Cunnigham, marketing and outreach coordinator for the city of Denton, said that ODD is one of only 43 state-designated cultural districts in Texas.
“This area encompasses a lot of the artistic assets that Denton offers,” Cunningham said. “We’re just really excited to have the state recognize Denton for what we already know and that’s Denton is a place for the arts.”
Jessica Rogers, Denton’s director of economic development, said this recognition will help the city promote tourism. She said it also acts as an acknowledgement for the city’s artistic achievements.
“Our goal from the economic development side is really just [to] focus on promoting all of the great things that are already happening,” Rogers said. “It’s a recognition of all of the cultural arts contributions to our community. I think it’s not surprising to a lot of us that Denton is a huge center for music and arts.”
Now that this district has been recognized, Rogers said that the city plans to continue promoting it and building it as a brand.
“This is really about building a cohesive message that this is a place where art thrives and succeeds and contributes to the success of our community,” Rogers said. “And we want to celebrate that.”
For more information about ODD and the naming celebration, visit originaldentondistrict.com.