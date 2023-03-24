Mary Ellen Taylor sat, tall and defiant, in her rocking chair inside her home. Her house was being moved on railroad ties, pulled by a team of mules from Quakertown to a cow pasture across the tracks in Southeast Denton, which in the early 1920s was the outskirts of town.

The city was forcing all her Black neighbors to relocate, either buying their homes or business properties for under market value to tear down or carrying them away from the white women at nearby Texas Woman’s University under the racist rationalization that a new city park was needed but not a thriving Black community.

