Denton City Council members studied the price tags for preserving city history Tuesday, pressing the “go” button on $7.5 million in financing for City Hall West and agreeing to talks for a public-private partnership that could save the Fine Arts Theater.
The decisions came Tuesday afternoon during a work session that saw council members coming and going. Mayor Chris Watts stepped out for about an hour midafternoon, and council member Keely Briggs left early, not quite recovered from the flu.
City Hall West
Briggs summed up her concerns about delaying renovations to City Hall West, 221 N. Elm St., before leaving.
“[Construction] is going to get more expensive if we keep waiting,” Briggs said.
Assistant City Manager Sara Hensley underscored the greater threat.
“Maintenance costs are not going in the right direction,” Hensley said, alluding to the kinds of problems the Fine Arts Theater faced that could befall the city if the building continues to decline.
Council members allocated enough money last year to replace the windows at City Hall West, but crews are struggling with some rotting that has already occurred, Hensley said. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style building was erected in 1927 and was renovated several times to accommodate the growing city. Planning department employees moved out in 2016 to make room for the building’s restoration.
A community committee studied the project and gave some advice on its possible use. Committee members and city leaders have agreed to restore the auditorium for the performing arts and other public uses but have settled little else about the building's use.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth said he couldn’t support certificate financing for the cost, arguing that needed a public bond vote. In addition, he said he couldn’t support financing the cost without knowing the full, intended uses.
“We’re going to have that fight,” Hudspeth said. “If we do it after, it’s just not going to bode well.”
Fine Arts Theater
Council members also agreed to continue talks with the real estate investors who bought the Fine Arts Theater and put a stopper in its decline.
Brad Andrus and Alex Payne, of Axis Realty, told council members that before they bought the building themselves, they had offers from buyers interested in opening a dollar store at the location, or condominiums.
But they kept hearing that the community valued the historic building as a theater, Andrus said. After the roof collapsed and the building began a serious decline, they bought it, removed the asbestos, eliminated the mold and repaired the roof.
They put a team together to evaluate what it would take to renovate the building and operate it as a theater. That included asking the two former Dentonites who run the successful Texas Theatre in Dallas what needed to be done.
Jason Reimer, creative director at the theater, told council members it wasn’t true that there are businesses out there looking for old theaters to operate and make a lot of money.
“It’s a big myth,” Reimer said. “They [historic theaters] can only operate in a community sense. These buildings are incredibly rare and incredibly hard to operate.”
He and Barak Epstein were essentially handed the keys to the Texas Theatre because no one else knew what to do, Reimer said. The Texas Theatre’s restoration had some public support from the city of Dallas, particularly in the early years, because of the building’s unusual history.
Dallas police took Lee Harvey Oswald into custody there.
“Now people ask us for advice,” Reimer said, adding that he has been interested in helping the Fine Arts Theater for a long time because of his ties to Denton.
Payne and Andrus told council members they had no preconceived notion about how to structure the theater’s operations for the long term. In other words, the theater could operate as a nonprofit, or a city building that the investors leased back as a concessionaire, or some other arrangement that keeps the building's operation sustainable.
The investors secured federal tax credits for the historic restoration, but that $1.8 million boost could evaporate depending on how the final deal was structured, the pair said.
Mayor Chris Watts expressed skepticism about the project, noting that it needed an infusion of another $2.6 million even with the tax credits. But he was also out of the room, tending to another matter, for most of the council's discussion.
Briggs said the theater was valuable to her and to many other people in the community who’ve talked with her about it. People are already asking her where they can donate to help, she said.
Council members authorized the staff to continue talks for a sustainable business model.
“Maybe it is a true partnership,” Andrus said. “We’re wide open.”