Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.