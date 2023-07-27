A home for recovering alcohol and drug users will remain in the Idiot’s Hill neighborhood of Denton after Denton City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant a reasonable accommodation request.
That allows the seven unrelated individuals who live in recovery at the home to continue living there, as required by the Federal Fair Housing Act.
The home is part of the Oxford House program, a self-run, self-supported recovery home system. Gregory Alan Heafner, an attorney from North Carolina who has represented Oxford House in the past, wrote in an October 2022 letter to the city of Denton that the tenants — as a whole — are listed on the lease, as well as on the home’s utility services.
Heafner’s letter was seeking a reasonable accommodation to the city’s code of ordinances, which only allows four unrelated individuals to live in a single-family home. In the letter, Heafner included a slew of court cases to support his argument that the federal government considers those in recovery as disabled persons and therefore a protected class.
About 1,700 residents, all recovering from drugs or alcohol, live in the 280 Oxford Houses around Texas, and 71% of them had experienced prior homelessness, according to a July 25 city staff presentation to council members.
“The Oxford House does not undermine the purposes of the City’s zoning ordinance, nor does it impose any financial or administrative burden on the City,” Heafner wrote in his letter. “In fact, the Oxford House provides a free benefit to the City by providing needed housing to men recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction.
“The Oxford House use does not fit any of the ordinance’s definitions of family, group home, group home disabled, community homes, or even the ordinance’s definition of disabled. Furthermore, the ordinance does not contain a means for requesting a reasonable accommodation.”
Nine months later, council members agreed unanimously with city staffers’ recommendation to approve Heafner’s reasonable accommodation request.
“The city is still working on the code amendment related to the reasonable accommodation process,” Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said in a Thursday afternoon email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Adams said that they’ve discussed and presented the amendments multiple times to the Development Code Review Committee and plan to take it to the Committee on Persons with Disabilities and then set up public hearings with Planning and Zoning and the City Council in early fall.
Council members’ unanimous decision Tuesday night occurred shortly after several neighbors of the recovery house appeared before the council to describe a place that sounded more like off-campus housing around the University of North Texas than a sober-living house for people in recovery.
“Lots of incidents and lots of mayhem at the house,” one neighbor told council members. She said she had been sending emails to the city about the home.
In a Thursday afternoon interview, city staffers confirmed that they had a record of six calls related to the Oxford House: repossession of vehicles, domestic disturbance and smoke-alarm issue and an inquiry about the home.
Neighbors also questioned how the city knew if those in recovery living at the house were disabled, as Heafner claimed in his letter, and mentioned that not everyone with a disability needs an accommodation, with one example being what’s been called “functioning alcoholics.”
They were also worried about the lack of safeguards since, as Heafner pointed out, each Oxford House is “autonomous and democratically [run] by its residents,” similar to City Council.
The Oxford House seemed to be familiar with neighbors’ concerns when one of their houses appeared in a neighborhood because the organization has a webpage devoted to “info for neighbors.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and other council members were sympathetic to the neighbors’ concerns, but there wasn’t much they could do about it other than enforce any violation related to the code of ordinances — for example, violating a noise ordinance.
Council member Paul Meltzer stressed that the rights of people in recovery have been well-established and rigorously defended in court because there have been extensive studies done supporting the idea that these types of homes work.
Both Meltzer and council member Chris Watts mentioned personal experiences with homes like the one in Idiot’s Hill that brought neighbors to the council meeting. Watts, who is also a landlord, said the problems the neighbors have been describing could very easily be from a family renting a home, or students or people who chose to live together.
“I liken this to someone who has a rent house next to them,” Watts said. “... This could be any rental property in the entire city.”
Watts stressed that they, as a city, can only respond based on code violations.
“As a city we cannot tell those people that they gotta move out,” Watts said. “We can’t tell them that they have to live a certain way.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.