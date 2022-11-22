Alison Maguire stands next to Mayor Gerard Hudspeth as he presents her a proclamation in appreciation of her service during the Denton City Council special called meeting Tuesday. Maguire was recalled by voters in her district.
At Tuesday's Denton City Council meeting, the council voted to certify former council member Alison Maguire’s recall election, also known as Proposition A, which saw more than 8,600 votes in favor of the recall, with all eight precincts within District 4 voting at nearly 60% to recall.
A majority of those votes came from outside Robson Ranch — which had been added to District 4 as part of redistricting — former council member Don Duff, who started the recall petition, pointed out in a Monday email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck said he didn’t agree with Maguire’s recall election, which he called improper and questioned its legality. He claimed that the petition to recall her had violated homeowners association guidelines to get the signatures.
He claimed that a small group of people were "playing shenanigans" to get control of the council. He called the reasons behind Maguire’s recall, "gamesmanship" and "a fairy tale."
But he agreed that the voters had spoken, saying he would vote to approve the certification.
“One fundamental concept: that is that the voters are in charge and not the politicians and not the staff,” Beck said. “It doesn’t matter how leadership feels. We have to follow the democratic process and follow the will of the people.”
District 3 council member Jesse Davis brought up the 2021 redistricting, which he claimed council passed to take immediate effect, and said Beck and other council members had ignored voters from his district who demanded that the council keep them with the elected official they had voted for in the previous election.
“The gamesmanship was the way that [redistricting] map was adopted,” Davis said. “The map was stuffed down the throats of 250 people. They came up here and said exactly what would happen to people publicly.”
Armintor, who was on council at the time, mentioned in her public comment thanking Maguire that she and other council members didn’t realize their vote to redistrict would lead to Maguire’s recall election.
“I didn’t think that I was voting to allow people who didn’t vote for you to vote on your recall,” Armintor said. “None of us thought that.”
From somewhere on his route, council member Brandon McGee had to video call in to the meeting and also shared his support of the marijuana ordinance and his thoughts on Maguire's recall.
"I respect the will of the voters and sorry to see Ms. Maguire go," McGee said. "This was an effort to flip the council into a conservative tilt."
Hudspeth read a proclamation thanking Maguire for her year and a half of service to the city and gave her a parting gift. The city is currently involved in litigation over the recall election. Maguire’s attorney appealed the lower court’s decision, but no decision had been made by the appellate court as of Tuesday afternoon.
Several council members and public commenters also thanked Maguire for her services. One Denton resident questioned why council was accepting the recall election results when the city charter requires seven people to serve on council.
With Maguire now off the dais unless the appellate court rules in her favor, Denton City Council is now a six-member council, leaving District 4 without a council member until the May 2023 election.
"Alison won the hearts of many of us, and what certain members on council has done to this woman …," Greco said. "It all started with certain council members not getting their way and redistricting not going their way, and another council member wants things their way, and you used Alison Maguire as your scapegoat.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.