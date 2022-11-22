Maguire recall
Alison Maguire stands next to Mayor Gerard Hudspeth as he presents her a proclamation in appreciation of her service during the Denton City Council special called meeting Tuesday. Maguire was recalled by voters in her district.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

At Tuesday's Denton City Council meeting, the council voted to certify former council member Alison Maguire’s recall election, also known as Proposition A, which saw more than 8,600 votes in favor of the recall, with all eight precincts within District 4 voting at nearly 60% to recall.

A majority of those votes came from outside Robson Ranch — which had been added to District 4 as part of redistricting — former council member Don Duff, who started the recall petition, pointed out in a Monday email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

