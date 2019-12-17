Denton could be forced to design major water and sewer improvements much sooner than planned if Hunter and Cole Ranches come together as proposed.
City Manager Todd Hileman told City Council members Tuesday afternoon that he has seen some preliminary study showing the need for a new water treatment plant, improvements that the city delayed through business management and conservation efforts.
The financial impact of the two projects — homes for 64,000 new residents and businesses for 16,000 workers — won’t be fully known until next month. But the early numbers has triggered talks with the developers, he said.
“I want to make sure that it’s not hitting our ratepayers at all,” Hileman said.
The two massive developments are planned for 6,400 acres along Interstate 35W, between the Robson Ranch retirement community and FM2449. Developers have said the two projects could take 30 to 40 years to build.
The news came as part of a three-hour discussion the city staff had with council members, updating them on the progress of talks with the developers.
Both Stratford Land, the developer of Cole Ranch, and Hillwood, the owner and developer of Hunter Ranch, have asked the city for special taxing districts to fund the water and sewer lines, as well as the road and drainage improvements, the properties will need.
In exchange, city officials have been negotiating terms that could address community concerns about such a deal.
The special taxing districts would charge extra property taxes above and beyond what property owners in the rest of the city would pay. For example, the owner of a $300,000 home in Hunter or Cole Ranch would pay $7,930 in property taxes, compared to the $6,460 tax bill elsewhere in the city.
The developers have agreed in principle to several concessions that they would not otherwise be required to do, such as design standards, increased gas well setbacks, and protecting trees and upland habitat.
Council member Jesse Davis told Hillwood’s representative, Brian Carlock, that he was concerned about details for habitat preservation. The city likely has no recourse if someone pushed a bulldozer up Pilot Knob Hill, a landmark bit of habitat, if everything remains in private hands, Davis said.
He asked whether Hillwood would consider granting habitat lands to the city or to a third-party conservation easement. Carlock balked, saying they felt the land could be vulnerable in the city’s hands, too.
“It sounds like we are both worried about some future iteration of ourselves,” Davis said, to laughter around the room as Mayor Chris Watts mumbled “water tower” toward the city manager.
Pilot Knob Hill is the highest point in the city and the second highest point in the county.
Carlock pledged to work with city officials on deed restrictions that would satisfy both sides in preserving trees and upland habitat.
Council members can expect to see much more financial data and other impact studies in January, Hileman said, adding that’s when he also expected to have terms of the agreements ironed out.
Watts cautioned council members against loading up the agreements with terms if they don’t intend to vote for the projects.
The last time any part of the relationship between the city and the developers came up for a vote, the council split 4-3. That was for support of state legislation that would create the districts.
Only council member Deb Armintor has telegraphed that she was unlikely to vote for the projects. During a primer on how the districts would be governed, she asked many questions about how the district boards were elected.
District officers are usually developer representatives that meet in business offices in Dallas. Typically, it takes years for district residents to become self-governing.
“The fact that you don’t live there to govern is part of the reason these districts bother me,” Armintor said.
The city is expected to hold a public hearing when the final agreements are voted on, likely in February.