Denton’s Complete Count Committee took to the streets Saturday with a caravan encouraging people to complete the 2020 census before its fast-approaching Sept. 30 deadline.
The committee, formed by the city in late 2018, aims to target demographics with historically low response rates to encourage people to fill out the census. Committee chair Tyheshia Scott said its members used city response rates from the 2010 census to identify those groups, which included students, immigrants, the elderly and the homeless, among others.
Denton is currently at a 64.3% self-response rate with just over two weeks remaining until the deadline, according to the Census Bureau’s tracking website. In 2010, the city finished at a 66.1% response rate, but its current rate is still above Texas’ overall 61.3% mark. Denton County as a whole is higher than both rates at 70.3%.
On Saturday, committee members split across roughly a dozen vehicles, including a police escort and a fire truck, as the caravan drove through the city handing out food, pens and pamphlets and displaying signs with census QR codes — all for both English and Spanish speakers. The caravan route totaled over 15 miles, beginning at the police station and taking participants through Southeast Denton before doing a lap around the downtown Square and returning.
Roxanne Del Rio is the dean of student affairs at North Central Texas College and a member of the committee subgroup focusing on college students. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the group’s ability to engage with residents as in-person events have been limited — especially door-to-door activity, a vital part of the typical census process.
“We really had to be creative to put this together,” Del Rio said. “This caravan is going to be one of these last-ditch efforts to get these residents to fill out the census if they haven’t already.”
Scott said 2020’s census has been particularly challenging, not just because of the ongoing pandemic, but also because of a reduction in funding, with Texas leaders opting against significant state funding to support census efforts until reversing course earlier this month with a $15 million ad campaign. The Denton committee has received only $5,000 in total funding since its inception, all of it coming from the city.
“It was a detrimental move for the state not to put more effort into it,” Scott said. “It put a lot of pressure on local governments to come up with a way to get the response rate up.”
Scott said participation in the census is vital for ensuring accurate representation. At Denton’s current response rate, she said the city would miss out on $74 million in federal funding, about $1,500 per person. She added that Texas is at risk of losing representation in the U.S. House if the census response finishes too low.
“I just really hope that people understand if you live here, you count here,” said Scott, who is the executive director of Denton nonprofit Giving Hope Inc. “It’s to the benefit of everybody that everybody is counted.”
More information on completing the census can be found at 2020census.gov.