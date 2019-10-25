A city grant to the United Way of Denton County is coming in the form of a challenge — the city will match each dollar donated to the Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund up to $40,000.
The fund serves as "last resort" for nonprofits helping people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless because of a crisis. For example, the money can be used to cover a housing application fee, security deposit and first month’s rent to re-house a family. Or, it can be used to fix a flat tire so that someone can continue to drive to work not get behind on the rent.
United Way has distributed $24,735 to help 72 households avoid homelessness in Denton County.
But the fund itself can be challenged, since it relies on local donations. Four times in the past year, the fund has been closed for lack of money.
To learn more or make a donation, visit UnitedWayDenton.org/homelessness.