Denton announced five finalists Tuesday in the search for its next police chief, narrowing down a nationwide pool of 35 applicants to four men and one woman.
The city plans to conduct further interviews with the finalists on Thursday. As part of the selection process, the city is hosting a public reception from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at 401 North Elm St., which will provide an opportunity for Denton residents to ask the candidates questions.
After a third-party firm conducted initial screening interviews, City Manager Sara Hensley, Assistant City Manager and current Police Chief Frank Dixon, and the city’s human resources staff selected the following finalists:
Darren Steele
Darren Steele has worked for the Irving Police Department since February 1999. He currently serves as the assistant chief. He previously worked at the Carrolton Police Department for five years.
While in Irving, he served as a sergeant in 2004, lieutenant in 2007, a captain in 2012 and was named assistant chief in March 2017. He also served as Irving’s interim police chief from February to June 2022.
Steele has served in patrol, criminal investigations and community service divisions, as well as personal development and internal affairs. He has commanded the field operations, investigative services and administrative bureaus.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from Texas Tech University along with a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Oklahoma. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s 52nd Session of Senior Management Institute of Police and the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration’s 51st School of Executive Leadership.
Darren Stevens
Darren Stevens has served as the Frisco Police Department’s assistant chief since 2013 and as a captain since 2002. His law enforcement career, spanning 31 years, started at the Plano Police Department in 1990 where he served as a patrol, administrative and criminal investigations lieutenant. Before then, he spent five years serving in the U.S. Army.
Before his promotion to Frisco’s assistant chief, he also served as a captain and deputy chief in the operations and services bureaus. His biography highlights his service of “every functional aspect of the agency” during a continuing period of rapid growth in Frisco.
Stevens holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Dallas Baptist University as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Woman’s University.
He is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement’s 64th School of Supervision and 37th Management College. Stevens also graduated from the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and the FBI LEEDS Session 77. He holds a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer Certification.
Doug Shoemaker
Doug Shoemaker has served as the police chief of the Grand Junction, Colorado, Police Department since 2018. He previously spent 27 years with the Jefferson City, Missouri, Police Department.
Shoemaker has led police units spanning investigations, narcotics, community services, patrol, SWAT and traffic. He served as a public information officer for over 12 years.
His biography lists one of his greatest accomplishments as the decade he spent volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club and the United Way of Central Missouri. He served as an ambassador for the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce and was “a pivotal piece” in managing the NAACP’s “Journey For Justice,” a national march held in response to the 2014 Ferguson protests.
Shoemaker holds a bachelor’s in English literature, a master’s in criminal justice and a doctoral degree in education in organizational leadership.
He is affiliated with international, national and Colorado state police chief associations as well as the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.
Danny Williams
Danny Williams has served in several positions at the Dallas Police Department for over 35 years. He was most recently appointed to major of police in 2014 where he commanded the southcentral patrol division and field services division, which encompasses units such as SWAT, traffic, airport, major crimes, gang, youth operations, etc.
He currently commands the northeast patrol division, which his biography refers to as one of his most significant accomplishments. Under his command, the division collaborates with city service departments and the community to eradicate violent crime in north Dallas.
Under William’s command, Dallas’ Non-Fatal Shoot Team was established, a team of detectives investigating cases where a victim was non-fatally struck by a bullet. This team increased solvability rates of aggravated assaults and robbery of businesses, according to his biography.
Williams’ biography mentions his adherence to the policies of integrity first, service before self and excellence in policing to build community relationships.
Williams holds a bachelor’s in public administration from the University of Central Arkansas and a master’s in criminal justice from the University of North Texas. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2018 and the Caruth Police Institute in 2015. He is a member of the Texas Gang Investigator’s Association.
Elvia Williams
Elvia Williams has served in law enforcement for 33 years. She most recently served as the Richton Park Police Department’s police chief in Illinois from 2010 until her retirement in 2021.
Before that, she served as the Maywood, Illinois, Police Department’s police chief starting in 2006, a captain at the Eugene, Oregon, Police Department starting in 2000 and a community programs commander at the Newport News, Virginia, Police Department, where she started as a patrol officer in 1987.
According to her biography, she has worked with minority, educational, civic and civil groups to address “driving while Black or Brown” and was “instrumental” in developing a racial profile study during her time as a captain. The Eugene Human Rights Commission and Eugene/Springfield NAACP recognized her for her community outreach.
Williams has served as a youth mentor, a member of a regional training board of directors, the president of the South Suburban Association of Chiefs of Police, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, along with several other training and taskforce committees.
Williams holds a bachelor’s in applied psychology from Loyola University Chicago and a master’s in counseling from Hampton University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Oregon Executive Institute for Senior Law Enforcement and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.