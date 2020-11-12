Denton City Council members have amended an ordinance that limits the tethering of dogs following recommendations from the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee.
“The new ordinance was designed to protect unattended animals in the city of Denton by restricting the use of tethers, chains or similar apparatuses unless a person in care, custody or control remains with the animal during the time of restraint,” Randi Weinberg, the city’s animal services manager, said in an email. “There have been instances when dogs have been attacked and are unable to defend themselves from other animals because they were limited by a rope or chain.”
During a presentation in a council meeting on Tuesday, Weinberg proposed also making it illegal to tether any animal in the open bed of a “pickup-style vehicle that is open to the elements, unless the vehicle is a livestock trailer designed for the purpose of transporting livestock.”
An exception is if an animal’s owner or handler remains with the animal while it is restrained.
“There is also the cause of injury to the dog’s neck or entanglement due to unsupervised tethering or inappropriate equipment being used for tethering,” Weinberg said in the email. “Our goal is to decrease the chance of these things happening in our community by proactively educating on alternatives to tethering.”
Before the change to the ordinance, it was illegal to restrain a dog by a fixed-point chain or tether, by wrapping the chain or tether around a dog’s neck, by using a chain or tether that is one-eighth of the dog’s weight, in a manner that doesn’t allow the dog access to food or water and unlawful to restrain it in a way in which it becomes entangled.
City officials work with the Denton Animal Support Foundation and Freedom House to offer resources for residents who need help complying with the ordinance. Brochures are being sent to residents about the change to the ordinance through Jan. 31. From Feb. 1 to July 31, warnings will be sent. Enforcement is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.