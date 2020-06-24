The city and Mayor Chris Watts have formed an ad hoc committee to address police use of force in Denton.
Watts created the committee as part of his pledge to Commit to Action, a national initiative created by former President Barack Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Commit to Action calls on mayors to review and reform their city police departments’ use-of-force policies.
The committee will meet for the first time Thursday at 6 p.m.
Police Chief Frank Dixon, who is on the committee because of his position, said he hopes to have meaningful and uncomfortable conversations with the committee. He wants the police department to come out of the process as a better reflection of what the community wants.
“Especially in law enforcement, we can never stop striving to be better — even though I truly believe we have a good police department, we can be great,” Dixon said.
The committee’s members include representatives from each university in Denton, leaders in the LGBTQ and religious communities, Denton police personnel and Denton citizens. One notable member is community activist Willie Hudspeth, who is the committee’s representative for the NAACP.
Dixon said it’s important they get feedback from “everyday people” who may not be students or come into contact with police often.
“I think the mayor did a really good job of getting a cross-section of what Denton looks like,” Dixon said.
For their meeting Thursday, the Denton Police Department will present a general overview of their policies, procedures, organization, structure, budget and other relevant topics. Members will also vote on a chair and a vice chair.
“We have to collaborate collectively to make the policing profession better,” Dixon said. “And it can start right here in Denton. We have a tremendous opportunity.”
The committee’s 6 p.m. meeting will be streamed online via the city’s website. The committee will meet on Thursday evenings.