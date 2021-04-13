Be prepared, Denton: Local law enforcement will begin enforcing the expiration date on vehicle registration, titles and expired identification cards Wednesday.
The temporary waiver Gov. Greg Abbott imposed last year on renewing vehicle registration and state ID cards expires Wednesday. Beginning Wednesday, all Texans must have their vehicle and identification documentation up to date.
Abbott extended the expiration last year for Texans to renew their licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registration if they expired after March 13, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced that grace period would end April 14, 2021.
This means law enforcement officials may begin issuing citations to drivers again if their documentation isn’t up to date.
“We will be enforcing the expirations right away since there has already been a lengthy grace period,” said Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department.
Information on the Denton County Sheriff’s Office stance wasn’t available by Tuesday afternoon, a department spokesperson said.
Texans whose vehicle registration expired between July 2020 and March 2021 can renew online on or before Wednesday. Texans can renew their registration online only if the registration expired within the last nine months, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
There are a few ways residents can renew their documentation.
Vehicle registration must be done with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. If you’re not eligible to renew online, you can mail your renewal form and other necessary materials to the Denton County tax assessor-collector or visit an office in person. There are six locations in Denton County.
The Denton office saw more than 500 people stop by on Monday to renew their registration.
“They have been very busy,” said Dawn Cobb, a spokesperson for Denton County. “[The tax assessor-collector] said they are so busy, even their overflow room is overflowing.”
The Denton location is at the Mary and Jim Horn Government Center, 1505 E. McKinney St. The mailing address is 1505 E. McKinney St., P.O. Box 90204.
Driver’s licenses and ID cards must be renewed with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texans can renew them by scheduling an appointment if they can’t immediately go to their local DPS. If the appointment falls after Wednesday, residents can request a temporary license.
The Denton office is located at 820 N. Loop 288.