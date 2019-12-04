Salvation Army Angel Tree — Donate toys and clothes for a needy child by selecting a card from the Angel Tree at Golden Triangle Mall. Select a name from the tree through Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Salvation Army of Denton winter clothing drive — The nonprofit asks for donations of gently used or new coats, jackets, hats, gloves and other cold weather gear for clients. Bring donations to the shelter at 1508 E. McKinney St. during office hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive — Drop your spare change into a red kettle, or register to ring a bell in the red kettle campaign at RegisterToRing.com
Red Kettle locations in Denton include:
Walmart: 1515 S. Loop 288; 3930 Teasley Lane; and 2750 W. University Drive
Hobby Lobby: 2217 S. Loop 288
Kroger: 1592 S. Loop 288; 500 W. University Drive; and 5021 Teasley Lane
Sam’s Club: 2850 W. University Drive
Our Daily Bread winter clothing collection — The local nonprofit accepts coats, hats, blankets, gloves, socks, lined boots and work boots. Deliver donations between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to the soup kitchen at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St. For a complete list of donation needs, visit www.ourdailybreaddenton.org.