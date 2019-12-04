Two local historical home groups have teamed up to coordinate the annual Denton Holiday Home Tour.
Historic Denton Inc. and Historic Residential Neighborhoods of Denton coordinate the holiday tour to promote preservation of the city’s early homes and neighborhoods. The tour this year celebrates the coming John B. Denton College National Register District.
The yearly tour weaves its way through two of Denton’s historic neighborhoods north of the University of North Texas. Tourists not only get to see historical architecture and interior design, but they also get to see how residents of historical homes decorate for Christmas and other winter holidays.
Tour patrons will see architectural styles built between 1885 and 1924 on Egan, Parkway, Pearl and West Oak streets.
The tour will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Patrons can start the tour at any address and can tour the homes in any order they choose. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $5 for students.
For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2OnOyPf.
A quick look at homes on the tour:
The Christal House
722 W. Oak St.
Visitors will see the wrap-around porch and interior designs of Margaret and Jim Christal, who built their home in 1906.
The Scripture House
819 W. Oak St.
Built in 1886 for Annie and Robert Scripture, merchants and grocers at the Scripture building on the Denton Square. Remodeled in 1912 in the Mission Revival style by B.J. Davenport, a Denton banker.
The Scripture House was the first brick and tile roof home on West Oak Street.
The Criddle House
301 Normal St.
In 1910, professor E.D. Criddle took a teaching position at the North Texas State Normal School, now the University of North Texas.
The Criddle home was built in 1911.
Tom Lovell, builder of the Courthouse on the Square, contracted to build the home and renamed that part of Lovell Street to Normal Street because the neighborhood was developed for the professors who helped establish the school.
The Storrie House
1015 Egan St.
Robert Storrie, owner of Travelstead Auto, built this home as a wedding gift for his wife, Kathleen Bates. This Colonial Revival is a one-story gable-roofed residence. It features an arched-roofed central partial-width entry porch, supported by tall tapered box columns on brick piers. Tourists will also notice narrow wood siding, a single-entry door with sidelights, replacement sash windows, an exterior brick chimney and rear garage.
The Rice House
505 Parkway St.
William Rice married his sweetheart in Denton after his return from World War I. The couple built the home in 1925 and welcomed a daughter two years later. The Craftsman house is a one-story gable-roofed residence with a front-gabled, offset porch supported by tapered box columns on brick piers, single-entry door. Visitors will view paired wood-framed sash windows, exposed rafter tails, eave brackets and rear garage.
The Roop House
606 Pearl St.
Maud Eliza Paxton Roop built this home for herself and daughter, Virginia, in 1916 following her husband’s death. This is a one-story, front-gable Craftsman residence with a full-width inset screened-in porch. The porch is supported by wood posts, and there is a single-entry door, narrow wood siding, eave brackets, exposed rafter tails and a small three-pane attic window.