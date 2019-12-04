In Denton, The Nutcracker isn’t the only holiday dance tradition.
The Denton City Contemporary Ballet, a company that has grown out of Denton Dance Conservatory, performs its annual holiday fantasia in dance, A Gift for Emma.
Creator Lisa Racina-Torre was inspired in part by the classic holiday ballet, and the original Denton tradition pays homage to The Nutcracker. But Racina-Torre was just as inspired by her students when she created the dance 21 years ago. She uses ballet, tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop to tell the story of a street urchin named Emma who steals into a dance studio for warmth. Young Emma falls asleep under the studio’s Christmas tree, and in her dreams takes a journey under the sea, across a frozen tundra and through scenes and scenarios meant to delight.
In the last 20 years, Racina-Torre has coached Denton Dance Conservatory students to start as dew drops and then to grow into other roles. Over the years, the dancers have worked together to pass on a dance legacy, with older, more experienced dancers coaching younger dancers to move into more difficult roles. The dancers in the company are 11 and older.
Guest artists return to the show this year. Chris Koehl, a former Denton Dance Conservatory who appeared as a finalist on the Fox television series So You Think You Can Dance, will perform his hip-hop moves in the show. Ruben Gerding, of Texas Ballet Theatre, will dance the role of Poseidon and the Snow King. Lea Zalocki, of the Dallas NeoClassical Ballet, returns to dance the role of Poseidon’s Sea Maiden and the Snow Queen.