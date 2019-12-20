State, county and city offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holidays. In addition, federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
Except for campus shuttles, DCTA buses and the A-train will run a regular schedule Tuesday. No DCTA services run Wednesday. Denton Record-Chronicle offices will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Denton libraries will close at 6 p.m. Monday and reopen regular hours on Thursday. All parks facilities and the animal shelter will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The landfill will be open until noon Tuesday, and solid waste crews will collect on Tuesday. Crews will do Wednesday’s route on Thursday and Thursday’s route on Friday. To request a curbside collection of a live Christmas tree (free of decorations and flocking), call 940-349-8700 during business hours.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The control tower and flight services will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours per day.
Both Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas will have campus offices closed until Thursday, Jan. 2.
To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To reach Denton police for a non-emergency, call 940-349-8181; press 8 to report an animal emergency. Call 940-349-7000 for a utility emergency.