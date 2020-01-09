Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County announced this week that it has expanded its services into Wise County.
The centers are mandated by the Texas Family Code to provide services when a report of severe child abuse is made. Until the Denton center and Wise County law enforcement agencies formalized an agreement on Jan. 8, Wise County had been the largest Texas county without a dedicated center, center officials said.
Before the agreement, the Denton center provided courtesy services when needed. A child-oriented nonprofit, the center assists in a cooperative effort to investigate, prosecute and help children fully recover from sexual and physical abuse.
Texas Health Resources provided a grant for the initial funding to hire four new staff members who will serve in Wise County, but the center will need to raise additional funding in Wise County, officials said.