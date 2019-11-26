Roughly 50 children evacuated from a preschool gathered in an adjacent field an hour after a gas leak was reported in the area.
No injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with the leak by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
An evacuation call came through to Denton firefighters at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, said department spokesman David Boots. All businesses located in a strip center at 3750 E. McKinney St., including The Kids Zone Learning Center, were evacuated.
Employees at the preschool declined to comment while they waited in the field nearby their building. Boots said all parents were contacted about the leak, and emergency responders were directing parents at the scene.
Emergency responders had blocked off a section of the parking lot in the area with traffic cones and caution tape by 2 p.m. Several workers from Atmos Energy were on site Tuesday afternoon digging with heavy equipment to locate the source of the leak.
Boots said Atmos workers detected the leak underneath the concrete slab Tuesday.
Celina Cardenas, a spokeswoman for Atmos, said workers discovered the leak during routine monitoring. She did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of the leak or a estimated duration of repairs.