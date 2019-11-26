Updated at 4:28 p.m.Roughly 50 children evacuated from a preschool gathered in an adjacent field an hour after a gas leak was reported in the area.
No injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with the leak by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
An evacuation call came through to Denton firefighters at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, said department spokesman David Boots, and workers with Atmos Energy had the gas shut off by 1:30 p.m. All businesses located in a strip center at 3750 E. McKinney St., including The Kids Zone Learning Center, were evacuated.
Employees at the preschool declined to comment while they waited in the field nearby their building. All parents were contacted about the leak, and emergency responders were directing parents at the scene.
According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the facility has a capacity of 155 children. Boots said 82 students were present during the evacuation, and only a few remained nearby at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Emergency responders had blocked off a section of the parking lot in the area with traffic cones and caution tape by 2 p.m. Several workers from Atmos were on site Tuesday afternoon digging with heavy equipment to locate the source of the leak.
Boots said Atmos workers detected the leak underneath the concrete slab Tuesday. He said the section of pipe was repaired over the summer after it was damaged by a car crash. Workers checking the area noticed the leak after a woman called Atmos Energy and asked that somebody come fill in holes drilled during the previous repair work.
He said workers will be on site through Tuesday night with hopes of having power restored in the early hours of Wednesday.
Celina Cardenas, a spokeswoman for Atmos, said workers discovered the leak during routine monitoring. She did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of the leak or a estimated duration of repairs.