Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said Thursday at a news conference that after listening to residents call the officers involved in a Jan. 21 shooting death “murderers” and “suspects” at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, he felt it was time to provide the facts to prevent further civil unrest or violence.
Dixon showed body camera footage during the news conference Thursday at the Denton Public Safety Training Center. The chief said he wanted to present the facts to the public because he couldn’t let false and inaccurate information continue to spread, of which he said citizen commentary at Tuesday’s City Council meeting was the tipping point.
“This is simply the right thing to do at the right time,” Dixon said, adding that police aren’t releasing the video to cater to anyone. “But it’s been suggested that we’ve been delaying the release of this video because we have something to hide. That’s absolutely not the case.”
Although the police would prefer to not release the video yet to avoid disrupting their process — where a Denton County grand jury would hear the Texas Rangers’ investigation before the video was released to the public — Dixon said he can no longer stand by and allow inaccurate information to spread.
“We’re not going to allow people, no matter if it’s for your personal agenda or your political aspirations and agenda, or even if you’re grieving, to say hateful things about our cops,” Dixon said. “It’s time for people to stop with the rhetoric, look at what happened and come together and make us a better community for it.”
Dixon defended the responding officers’ actions and said they acted professionally and used all tools available to them for a peaceful resolution before shooting.
The 13-minute video provided in the fatal shooting of Darius “DJ” Tarver shows officers told him to put down a frying pan and meat cleaver several times before he was shot with a Taser stun gun and then shot with a handgun.
Two phone calls to 911 were played at the news conference. The first caller said there was a man breaking light fixtures in the apartment building hallway and banging on all the doors.
The second caller, a roommate of Tarver’s, said Tarver had barricaded his roommate’s bedroom door with a dresser and mattress, “looked like he was on something,” locked the door to prevent him from leaving and said, “You’re not leaving.”
Dixon said that a car crash wasn’t mentioned in either of the two phone calls. Tarver’s roommates told the Denton Record-Chronicle in January that Tarver had been in a car crash and was briefly hospitalized just prior to the shooting. They said he had not been acting like himself since the crash.
Footage shows Tarver saying, “Come up and find out,” when officers asked him to come out with his hands up. Dixon confirmed in a phone call Thursday evening that the four officers involved were Downing Douglas, Michael Hernandez, Latrice Pettaway and Ryan Spivey. All officers, including the one who shot Tarver, are back on duty, Dixon said.
Several minutes into the video, officers eventually see Tarver come down the stairs holding a frying pan and meat cleaver, not following commands to drop the frying pan. Dixon said officers didn’t notice the meat cleaver right away.
“There is only one God ... he’s my heavenly father,” Tarver repeats while officers tell him to drop the frying pan and meat cleaver.
Dixon said Tarver didn’t react to being shot with a stun gun the way police expected he would — to fall over — and footage shows he hunched over for a moment before advancing. A moment later, a gunshot is heard. Footage shows officers later saying Tarver had two gunshot wounds.
After Tarver was shot with the stun gun, he swung his meat cleaver at an officer, Dixon said Thursday. That officer sustained an injury and went to the hospital but was released soon after.
While on the ground, Tarver is told by officers not to move while he repeats “my heavenly father” and “I am not scared.” Tarver stands up and grabs the frying pan again, walking toward officers, and two more gunshots are fired.
Officers soon after are seen calling for paramedics, checking on each other and then going to put pressure on Tarver’s wounds. Officers also are heard clarifying that he was now unarmed and that they were locating the meat cleaver and frying pan.
One officer is heard saying Tarver is unconscious and not breathing; then one says he has a faint pulse. A few minutes later, police said they didn’t feel a pulse.
Darius Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon that Denton police tried to portray his son as superhuman and that everything is out of context.
“The narrative is still, for him to be down there [on the ground], there was nothing in his hand when he was on the ground, but yet, no one’s restraining him,” Tarver said. “You can try to spin a whole different narrative. [They] tried to prove a point that he was superhuman, but he was not. My son was in a mental crisis.”
Kevin Tarver said he and his attorney, Lee Merritt, would provide an official statement at a later time. Merritt was the attorney for the family of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his home in 2019. The former officer, Amber Guyger, was given a 10-year murder sentence.
In a statement, Mayor Chris Watts said he supports the Denton Police Department and called out some residents, as well as a City Council member, for insisting on viewing the footage and not allowing for “procedural justice” to take place.
“By releasing this information today, the investigative and judicial process could be compromised,” Watts said. “But the risk to safety in our community and our officers was too great to continue to withhold this information.”