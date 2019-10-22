E. Ann Nalley, a Texas Woman's University graduate who heads math and science education at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, will be the 2019 recipient of the TWU Chancellor's Alumni Excellence Award.
Nalley, who received her doctorate in radiation chemistry from TWU in 1975, is currently the Clarence L. Page Endowed Chairwoman of Mathematics and Science Education at Cameron.
She's worked in the field for more than 50 years to advance the visibility of women in a male-dominated field, and has won several other awards including being named one of the Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering by the International Union of Pure Applied Chemistry.
Nalley was recognized in an on-campus event Tuesday in Denton and will be formally recognized on a wall on the second floor of the TWU Administration Conference Tower.