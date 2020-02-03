Denton Fire and Rescue evaluated 11 individuals and transported one to a local hospital for observation Monday morning after they complained of symptoms related to exposure to a weatherproofing chemical at Texas Woman’s University’s Hubbard Hall.
TWU evacuated the Student Union at Hubbard Hall and Redbud Theater Complex just after 10 a.m. among multiple reports of eye irritation and coughing from Redbud occupants.
Fumes from a weatherproofing solution applied to the outside of Hubbard Hall made its way into an intake valve and seeped into the ventilation system of the Redbud Theater Complex, said Matt Flores, a spokesperson for the university.
“Apparently in the process of weatherproofing an area somewhere in the Hubbard Redbud area, where the construction has been taking place, there were reports from multiple individuals that their eyes were becoming irritated and causing them to cough,” Flores said. “Out of an abundance of caution, they let the health authorities know and Denton Fire and Rescue responded.”
Paramedics evaluated 10 students and one faculty member affected by the fumes in the theater complex. Though Redbud is part of the Hubbard complex, it has a separate ventilation system, meaning fumes did not reach Hubbard, but the university evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.
Walker Delk, a senior theater major, was among those evaluated by paramedics after experiencing symptoms.
“I went searching for where the smell was coming from, which probably wasn’t the smartest option,” Delk said. “That’s how we knew — it smelled like acetone. It literally smelled like someone was taking their nail polish off, so I went looking to see if somebody had spilled something because we’re in a theater so stuff like that happens.”
Delk said he was examined by paramedics after being left lightheaded from exposure to the fumes.
“I’m still pretty dizzy and disoriented,” Delk said.
Denton fire officials evaluated the safety of both buildings, and the university reopened Hubbard Hall at 11 a.m., while Redbud reopened for classes at 1 p.m.
Details on whether there is further weatherproofing to be done at Hubbard Hall, which opened to students this semester and remains partially under construction, had not been released as of Monday afternoon.