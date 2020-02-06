The weeks-long downturn in gas prices is showing no signs of slowing — especially in Denton — with three city stations boasting the cheapest gasoline in Texas.
AAA on Thursday reported a nickel drop in the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded — to $2.11 a gallon. That price is 13 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 4 cents on the week, to $2.45 a gallon — 17 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.38, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.96 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices fell at the pump across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, down 7 cents in Dallas to $2.04 a gallon and also down 7 cents in Fort Worth-Arlington, to $2.03 per gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.79 — the lowest price listed for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state — found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road; the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road; and the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 7 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.
Motorists are paying less to fill up, especially as crude oil prices are less expensive, AAA reported. Crude oil prices are about $10 less a barrel compared with the beginning of the year. Plus, market analysts cite U.S. gasoline stocks hovering around all-time highs as a contributing factor for cheaper fuel prices.
Gas can be found for less than $2 a gallon at stations in every state in the South and Southeast except in Florida. In the next week, we can expect to see an increase in the amount of stations selling gas at less than $2 a gallon, AAA predicted.