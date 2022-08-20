dogpark_1213met
Ashley Garner (right) listens through tears as her wife, Chanise Condren speaks at a press conference on Dec. 13, 2019, in Dallas.

 Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News

Dale Coonrod faces two misdemeanor assault charges in Monday’s confrontation, which went viral after one of the women posted a video on Twitter.

Coonrod, 42, could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

