Dale Coonrod faces two misdemeanor assault charges in Monday’s confrontation, which went viral after one of the women posted a video on Twitter.
Coonrod, 42, could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 6:51 pm
Chanise Condren, who said she was assaulted by Coonrod, posted a video of the incident at the dog park to Twitter.
“I have never been more scared for my life than I was in that moment,” Condren said Friday in a news conference at her attorney’s office. She told reporters that her left wrist was sprained during the altercation. Her wife, Ashley Garner, said she was also assaulted by Coonrod.
After Condren asked why he kicked her dog, Coonrod cursed at her, called her names and approached her in a threatening manner, she said. Garner said that when she tried to intervene to protect her wife, Coonrod pushed her back “with the force of 10 linebackers.”
“I stumbled back, and I felt very afraid,” Garner said, her voice shaking. “I didn’t know what his next actions were going to be.”
Condren said she feared the situation could escalate and she began filming on her phone. In the video, Coonrod appears to hit the phone with his fist, causing it to drop to the ground. Condren said he then kicked the phone away and held her head down until Garner pried him off.
Coonrod fled after Condren and Garner called the police. But they said they identified him through his car’s license plate number and then quickly posted the video to social media.
Attorney Anthony Eiland, who represents Condren and Garner, said his clients plan to file a civil suit.
Coonrod is married to Michelanie “Mickey” Rayford-Coonrod, an assistant city attorney of Dallas, according to The Knot.
