Residents who use the city of Denton’s online utility payment system can expect changes later this month.
That includes reentering bank information and passwords, but it also means more ways to pay your bills online.
The changes come after City Council members voted on Sept. 28, 2021, to approve a five-year contract for online payments with Invoice Cloud for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.
The contract replaced a previous contract with Tele-works in 2013, which was acquired by another company the next year and implemented in 2017.
Christa Foster, customer service manager with the city, said she didn’t have an exact date for when changes would affect customers, but she said the city expects that to happen in the last two weeks of January.
“This is for city-billed utilities,” Foster said.
That includes water and electricity, but not natural gas, for instance.
Locals who utilize online utility payments with the city will need to update their passwords, banking information and scheduled payments.
Foster, reached by phone Monday, said the city has approximately 16,000 accounts that utilize scheduled payments with the existing service.
An account can handle utility payments for multiple people, but multiple accounts can be set up to view payments for a single residence, so the number is not a 1:1 comparison with individuals.
Foster said roughly 65,000 utility accounts were active Monday.
People can currently pay city bills in person, online, by phone and by mail. Those options will remain in place, but people will additionally be able to pay via Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay, Foster said.
They’ll also be able to set up three bill reminders to be sent through email or text messages, “which they don’t have the ability to do today,” Foster said.
After validating their phone number and account information, the new portal also will allow payers to click a text message link that will help them more quickly pay their utility bills.
Foster said it wasn’t yet clear what those text messages would look like or who would send them.
People who currently have scheduled bill payments can expect a postcard from the city soon to explain what steps they need to take, and all active account holders can expect an automated phone call to the same effect.
Further questions about the process and troubleshooting should be directed to the city’s customer service department at 940-349-8700 and/or customer.service@cityofdenton.com.
