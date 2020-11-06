A Denton Chamber of Commerce event, “Life Hacks for Young Professionals,” hosted by Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, has been postponed from Wednesday to Dec. 11.
The event now will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3110 Colorado Blvd. Cost of attendance is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members, with registration closing at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Meltzer is a retired product developer who worked for multiple tech companies, including Insight Communications.
“A lot of it is about personal money management,” Meltzer said earlier this week about the event. “It’s kind of sharing things I wish I had known when I was early in my career. I just hope I can be helpful to others who are coming up. Maybe they can benefit from some of my anecdotes.”
Meltzer, in his first term, represents at-large Place 6. He’s in a runoff scheduled for Dec. 8 against pastor Jim Mann.
— Paul Bryant